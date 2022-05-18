Ryo Currency 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,072.00 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $3,072.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0338 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,185.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,963.88 or 0.06728912 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00232245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00016963 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.57 or 0.00659821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.09 or 0.00545082 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00069371 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 38,085,016 coins and its circulating supply is 37,967,704 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

