Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives $93.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.25.

SAFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 3,240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $191,160,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GEM Realty Capital lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 21.2% in the third quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 98,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Safehold by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after acquiring an additional 776,597 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Safehold by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $43.28 on Friday. Safehold has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $62.26.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.38 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

About Safehold (Get Rating)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

