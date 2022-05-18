Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives $93.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.25.
SAFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.
In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 3,240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $191,160,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $43.28 on Friday. Safehold has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $62.26.
Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.38 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 46.26%.
About Safehold (Get Rating)
Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.
