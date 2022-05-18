SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.49

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.49 and last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37.
About SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)
