SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.49

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.49 and last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37.

Get SBI alerts:

About SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business; Asset Management Business; and Biotechnology, Healthcare and Medical Informatics Business segments. The company offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX margin trading; online securities; exchange and transaction services related to digital assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.