Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Scorpio Tankers has a payout ratio of 12.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $30.40.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 94.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STNG. Bank of America raised Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.61.

About Scorpio Tankers (Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.