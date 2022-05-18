Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Price Up 8%

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $146.57 and last traded at $146.45. Approximately 29,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,122,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

Get Seagen alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.49.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $2,142,134.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at $83,717,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $46,038.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,189,445.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,301 shares of company stock valued at $9,618,587. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.