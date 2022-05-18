Sessia Market Cap Achieves $191,120.85 (KICKS)

Sessia (KICKS) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Sessia coin can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Sessia has a total market cap of $191,120.85 and approximately $25,947.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sessia has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,179.37 or 1.00053952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002238 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001715 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

