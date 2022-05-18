Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $137.39

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.39 ($1.69) and traded as high as GBX 149.85 ($1.85). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 149.85 ($1.85), with a volume of 160,547 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 137.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 128.14. The stock has a market cap of £75 million and a P/E ratio of 10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 410 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

