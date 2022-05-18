Short Interest in Advaxis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Drops By 19.0%

Advaxis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 663,900 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 820,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 904,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
ADXS stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.07. Advaxis has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.
Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
