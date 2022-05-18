Short Interest in Advaxis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Drops By 19.0%

Advaxis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 663,900 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 820,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 904,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ADXS stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.07. Advaxis has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.

Get Advaxis alerts:

Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADXS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Advaxis by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35,164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advaxis by 4,394.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 78,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advaxis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 108,116 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Advaxis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advaxis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Advaxis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.