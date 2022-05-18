Short Interest in Ardent Leisure Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Decreases By 19.2%

Ardent Leisure Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,900 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 239,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ardent Leisure Group stock opened at 1.04 on Wednesday. Ardent Leisure Group has a 12-month low of 1.04 and a 12-month high of 1.04.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ardent Leisure Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price target on the stock.

Ardent Leisure Group Limited owns and operates leisure and entertainment assets in Australia and the United States. The company operates in Main Event and Theme Parks segments. It operates 44 main event sites in Texas, Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Kansas, Florida, Tennessee, Maryland, Delaware, Colorado, and Louisiana, as well as Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

