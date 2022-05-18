Short Interest in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZW) Grows By 28.6%

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of LOTZW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. 4,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,131. CarLotz has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $2.18.

