Short Interest in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Rises By 34.4%

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the April 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 161,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 67,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 28,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare in the third quarter valued at about $638,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the third quarter worth about $2,473,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Costamare during the third quarter worth about $1,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

CMRE opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.47. Costamare has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $268.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.68 million. Costamare had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 23.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costamare will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.40%.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

