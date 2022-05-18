Short Interest in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Rises By 29.5%

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the April 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRIO. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $9,357,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 391.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,341,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,092 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 1,449,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,783,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 304,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,307,000. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DRIO shares. Alliance Global Partners upgraded DarioHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Aegis reduced their price objective on DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on DarioHealth to $18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on DarioHealth from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, DarioHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. DarioHealth has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $158.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.36.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.22. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 73.61% and a negative net margin of 311.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DarioHealth will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DarioHealth (Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

