Short Interest in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Drops By 26.1%

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 347,600 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the April 15th total of 470,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

HRZN stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.90. 1,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,068. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a market cap of $285.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.01. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 41.45% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRZN. Compass Point raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $50,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,011.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $36,783.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,101.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 22,464 shares of company stock valued at $274,071. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 11.5% during the first quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance (Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.