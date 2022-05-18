Short Interest in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Drops By 22.4%

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the April 15th total of 167,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IIN. StockNews.com began coverage on IntriCon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IntriCon in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

IntriCon stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.20. 27,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.20. IntriCon has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42.

IntriCon ( NASDAQ:IIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $32.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million. Analysts predict that IntriCon will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 112.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IntriCon in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 35.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

