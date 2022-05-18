Short Interest in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Drops By 22.4%

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the April 15th total of 167,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several brokerages have recently commented on IIN. StockNews.com began coverage on IntriCon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IntriCon in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.
IntriCon stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.20. 27,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.20. IntriCon has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 112.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IntriCon in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 35.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.
About IntriCon
IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.
