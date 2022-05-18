Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Expands By 27.4%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the April 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 667.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of USXF opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

