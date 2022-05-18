Short Interest in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Grows By 29.0%

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the April 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 622,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDC traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.31. 594,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 7.20. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $58.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.01%.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,748 shares in the company, valued at $752,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,042,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 361,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,145,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,104,000 after purchasing an additional 348,421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,326,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,182,000 after purchasing an additional 348,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 736,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 273,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C. (Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.