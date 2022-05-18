Short Interest in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Increases By 31.1%

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 361,700 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the April 15th total of 275,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th.
In other news, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NWPX traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.47. 142,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,955. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. The company has a market cap of $302.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $34.52.
Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 3.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Northwest Pipe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northwest Pipe (NWPX)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.