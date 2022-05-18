Short Interest in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Increases By 31.1%

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 361,700 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the April 15th total of 275,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

In other news, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWPX traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.47. 142,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,955. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. The company has a market cap of $302.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $34.52.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 3.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

