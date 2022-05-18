Short Interest in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Grows By 33.7%

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the April 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 11.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 597,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 61,478 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 15,952 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 6.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the third quarter worth $1,189,000. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPNT opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SiriusPoint has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.96). SiriusPoint had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

