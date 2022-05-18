Short Interest in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Expands By 20.2%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 928,800 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 773,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SYN stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. 15,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,530. Synthetic Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.66.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Synthetic Biologics from $1.25 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Synthetic Biologics by 421.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Synthetic Biologics by 280.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Synthetic Biologics by 536.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 278,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 234,318 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synthetic Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Synthetic Biologics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 331,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 139,198 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

