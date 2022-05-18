Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Rises By 24.2%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the April 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,867,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a twelve month low of $80.47 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the first quarter worth $396,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 377.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 49,887 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 56,860.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,262,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,653,000 after buying an additional 1,260,598 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

