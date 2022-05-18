Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Rises By 24.2%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the April 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,867,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a twelve month low of $80.47 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.78.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (Get Rating)
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (VCIT)
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) Moves Back From The Brink
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.