SingularityDAO Achieves Market Cap of $31.03 Million (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002759 BTC on exchanges. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $31.03 million and $1.86 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded up 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,165.32 or 1.00005145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002187 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001715 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO (CRYPTO:SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.