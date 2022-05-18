SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives $21.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.20.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SWI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Shares of SWI stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $11.18. 340,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,032. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 0.87.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the first quarter worth approximately $14,723,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,955,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,744,000 after buying an additional 954,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 113.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,494,000 after buying an additional 577,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 31.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after buying an additional 531,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the first quarter worth approximately $6,793,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.
SolarWinds Company Profile (Get Rating)
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SolarWinds (SWI)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.