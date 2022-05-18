SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives $21.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Shares of SWI stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $11.18. 340,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,032. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 0.87.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the first quarter worth approximately $14,723,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,955,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,744,000 after buying an additional 954,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 113.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,494,000 after buying an additional 577,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 31.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after buying an additional 531,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the first quarter worth approximately $6,793,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.