SOMESING Price Tops $0.0263 on Exchanges (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $69.57 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,646,866,545 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

