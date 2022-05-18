Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Shares of Sotera Health stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 254,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,817. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.36. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health by 325.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 61,547 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 381.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 296.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 30,882 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 32.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

