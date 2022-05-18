SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Shares Sold by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 70.1% during the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $23.98. 118,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,912. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

