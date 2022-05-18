Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.72% and a negative net margin of 491.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

SPRO stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 39,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $208,169.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,321,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,883,250.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

