Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,395,000 after acquiring an additional 815,074 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 111,389 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $562,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.58.

SPR opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.74. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.99%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

