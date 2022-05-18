SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) will report $11.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.30 million and the highest is $11.50 million. SRAX posted sales of $5.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $47.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.47 million to $49.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $56.24 million, with estimates ranging from $56.18 million to $56.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SRAX.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.
Shares of SRAX stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. 164,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,671. SRAX has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $83.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.88.
SRAX Company Profile (Get Rating)
SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.
