SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) will report $11.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.30 million and the highest is $11.50 million. SRAX posted sales of $5.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $47.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.47 million to $49.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $56.24 million, with estimates ranging from $56.18 million to $56.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SRAX.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SRAX by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SRAX by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Avenir Corp bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 25.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRAX stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. 164,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,671. SRAX has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $83.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.88.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

