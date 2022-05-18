Stantec (NYSE:STN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. Stantec has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average is $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

