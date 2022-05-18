Stephen Gillett Buys 4,725 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) Director Stephen Gillett bought 4,725 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,220.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,220.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:BROS traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.61. 1,957,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $81.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.22.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 595.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

BROS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

About Dutch Bros (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.