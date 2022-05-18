stETH (Lido) (STETH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $163.27 Million

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 18th. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.35 or 0.00520290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00034580 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,028.72 or 1.65273500 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008818 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.