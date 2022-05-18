StockNews.com Upgrades Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) to Buy

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.92.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.98.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

