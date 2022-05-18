Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $121.36

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $121.36 and last traded at $121.36, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,357.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Straumann from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.56.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

