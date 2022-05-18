Strike 1-Day Volume Tops $4.24 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. Strike has a total market capitalization of $76.17 million and $4.24 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.91 or 0.00082829 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,620.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.32 or 0.00645334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.32 or 0.00482562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,457.63 or 1.88618768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00032942 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00009006 BTC.

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,185,251 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

