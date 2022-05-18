Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213,717 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.08% of Sun Life Financial worth $24,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $48.88 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.29.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

