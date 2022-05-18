SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter. SurgePays updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SURG stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. SurgePays has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on SurgePays in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on SurgePays from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SurgePays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SurgePays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SurgePays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in SurgePays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SurgePays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.

