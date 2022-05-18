Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.83

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.16. Talkspace shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 346,659 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Talkspace from $2.25 to $1.70 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talkspace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $184.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82.

Talkspace ( OTCMKTS:TALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $29.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 49.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Talkspace news, CTO Gil Margolin sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALK. Harbor Spring Capital LLC increased its holdings in Talkspace by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 7,984,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,313 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Talkspace by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,796,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,295 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talkspace by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,081,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after buying an additional 1,571,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talkspace by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,734,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 3,010,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Talkspace by 429.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,378,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 3,550,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

