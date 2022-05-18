Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Taylor Maritime Investments’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TMIP opened at GBX 120.97 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 101.68. Taylor Maritime Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.57 ($0.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124.50 ($1.53).

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, a closed-ended investment company, invests in a portfolio of dry bulk ships. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

