Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Taylor Maritime Investments’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TMIP opened at GBX 120.97 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 101.68. Taylor Maritime Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.57 ($0.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124.50 ($1.53).
Taylor Maritime Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) Moves Back From The Brink
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.