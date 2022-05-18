TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 123.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,683 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $9,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,759,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,355,000 after buying an additional 283,544 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,094 shares of company stock worth $3,534,689. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

