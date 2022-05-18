TD Asset Management Inc. Has $10.10 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Insulet worth $10,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 19.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Insulet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Insulet by 9.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Insulet by 24.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Insulet by 13.0% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. BTIG Research upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.86.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $200.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.39. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 317.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.