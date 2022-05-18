TD Asset Management Inc. Has $10.67 Million Stock Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 512,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $10,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 60,345 shares during the period. JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 661,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,777,000 after purchasing an additional 139,491 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

KREF has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.66. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 409.61, a quick ratio of 409.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.37%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

