TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,298 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,298 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $10,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $38,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.61.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

