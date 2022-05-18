TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.75. TE Connectivity reported earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

TEL stock traded down $6.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.32. 1,492,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,034. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 114.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,458,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,335,000 after acquiring an additional 273,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

