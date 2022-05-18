Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.05

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 1389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79.

Teijin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TINLY)

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

