Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.85

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and traded as low as $10.30. Teijin shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 1,001 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79.

About Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY)

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

