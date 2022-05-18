TEMCO (TEMCO) Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $11.46 million and $292,665.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TEMCO has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO launched on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

