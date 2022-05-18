Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Down 18.0% in April

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.5 days.
OTCMKTS ATUUF opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Tenaz Energy has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.
Tenaz Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
