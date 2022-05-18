Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Down 18.0% in April

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.5 days.

OTCMKTS ATUUF opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Tenaz Energy has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company held 85.7% working interest in 36,208 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; a 52.4% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property; and a 87.5% working interest in 7,175 acres of land in the Entice area.

