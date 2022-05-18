Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Reduced by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.5% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after buying an additional 610,300 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,146,092,000 after buying an additional 594,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $931.59.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $51.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $709.81. 29,116,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,034,426. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $932.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $974.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

