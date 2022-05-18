The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Container Store Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

Shares of TCS opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.21. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $365.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.20. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCS. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,590,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after acquiring an additional 125,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Container Store Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,657,000 after purchasing an additional 110,071 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 410,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 95,335 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in The Container Store Group by 57.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 871,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 317,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.