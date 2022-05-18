The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of GDV traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.33. 19,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,386. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $27.61.

In related news, President Bruce N. Alpert purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,250 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 97,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.